Economic calendar: Germany ZEW, US ADP and US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

Today’s macro calendar is not particularly busy. Market attention is shifting toward the upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Economic calendar
9 AM GMT (Germany) – ZEW Survey
-
Expectations: 50 vs 45.8 forecast
-
Current conditions: -76 vs -81 previously
12:15 PM GMT (US) – ADP weekly data
-
Previous: 11.75k
Around 2 PM GMT (US) – US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs
World Economic Forum in Davos – all day
Corporate earnings
Before the open: 3M
Before the open: US Bancorp
8 PM GMT: Netflix (Q4 earnings release)
8:45 PM GMT: Company conference call
After the close: United Airlines
After the close: Interactive Brokers
Economic calendar: Key U.S. data to shift focus from geopolitics (22.01.2026)
Market Wrap: Wall Street and Europe lose ground; markets await Trump in Davos🛣️
What next for interest rates in the UK❓ Tobacco and airfare drive up prices in the economy 📈
Economic calendar: Trump’s speech in Davos and Wall Street earnings 🔎
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.