Economic Calendar: IFO Data from Germany in Focus

- Futures contracts indicate a higher opening of the cash session in Europe
- The dollar loses its bullish momentum
- The calendar includes IFO data from Germany
We are starting a new week of trading on international financial markets. The Asian session brought over 1.3% increases on the Japanese Nikkei and 1.4% increases on the Korean Kospi. However, Chinese markets are under downward pressure today, with the Hang Seng falling by 0.5%.
Contact quotes indicate that the bullish side is currently dominating sentiment before the start of Monday's trading. Contracts for the German DAX and the American Nasdaq are currently gaining 0.5%.
The macro calendar for today is relatively empty, but investors' attention may turn to IFO reading from Germany.
Detailed calendar of the day (GMT):
09:00 PM - Germany, business sentiment for November. Forecast: 86. Previously: 86.5.
03:30 PM - USA, Dallas FED for industry for November.
04:30 - 05:30 PM - Eurozone, ECB bankers' speeches (Lane and Nagel)
