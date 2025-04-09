Economic calendar: increased US tariff rates come into effect 🔔

The economic calendar doesn’t contain many interesting entries today, except FOMC minutes from the last meeting. However, investors won’t be able to complain about a lack of excitement, as the escalation of the trade war is gaining momentum very quickly.
Officially, the increased tariff rates imposed on 57 countries come into effect as of today. Additionally, the extra tariffs announced yesterday, with a total cumulative rate of 104% on imports from China, also take effect today. China has not yet issued an official statement. However, it is possible that we will hear the first comments later today.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Detailed calendar of the day:
10:25 AM GMT, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:
- Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 2.200M; previous 6.165M;
- EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous 0.264M;
- Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.551M;
07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.