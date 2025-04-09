Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: increased US tariff rates come into effect 🔔

07:32 9 April 2025

The economic calendar doesn’t contain many interesting entries today, except FOMC minutes from the last meeting. However, investors won’t be able to complain about a lack of excitement, as the escalation of the trade war is gaining momentum very quickly.

Officially, the increased tariff rates imposed on 57 countries come into effect as of today. Additionally, the extra tariffs announced yesterday, with a total cumulative rate of 104% on imports from China, also take effect today. China has not yet issued an official statement. However, it is possible that we will hear the first comments later today.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Detailed calendar of the day:

10:25 AM GMT, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks

03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 2.200M; previous 6.165M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous 0.264M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.551M;

07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.04.2025
16:37

House Republicans Narrowly Approve Trump's Budget Blueprint. EURUSD approaches 1.12

House Republicans narrowly passed President Trump's budget blueprint with a 216-214 vote on Thursday, marking a significant win for his legislative...

 16:09

Tariffs on China rise to a total of 145% 📢

White House officials told CNBC today that the total value of tariffs imposed on China has now increased to 145%. This figure includes: “Fentanyl-related”...

 15:38

U.S. Steel Shares Tumble as Trump Reaffirms Opposition to Nippon Deal

U.S. Steel shares plunged 7.9% after President Trump reiterated his opposition to the company's acquisition by Japan's Nippon Steel, despite earlier...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app