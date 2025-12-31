Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:16 · 31 December 2025

Economic Calendar: Jobless Claims 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is very light due to the ongoing post-holiday period. However, there are two publications worth noting.

The first will be the weekly jobless claims report. Its release has been moved forward from tomorrow due to the public holiday. The second notable publication will be the EIA crude oil inventories report. Nevertheless, volatility during these releases will likely remain limited given the holiday period and the relatively low importance of these reports under “normal market conditions.”

Detailed calendar of the day:

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 219K; previous 214K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 216.75K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,923K;

03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast 0.500M; previous 0.202M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 0.500M; previous 0.405M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: forecast 1.100M; previous 2.862M;

 

