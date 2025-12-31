Economic Calendar: Jobless Claims 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is very light due to the ongoing post-holiday period. However, there are two publications worth noting.

The first will be the weekly jobless claims report. Its release has been moved forward from tomorrow due to the public holiday. The second notable publication will be the EIA crude oil inventories report. Nevertheless, volatility during these releases will likely remain limited given the holiday period and the relatively low importance of these reports under “normal market conditions.”

Detailed calendar of the day:

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 219K; previous 214K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 216.75K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,923K;

03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: