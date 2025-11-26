Economic calendar: jobless claims and durable goods 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The only important reports worth noting are the weekly jobless-claims report and the durable-goods orders report for September. However, these are still delayed September data, so their relevance is now minimal.
Detailed calendar for the day:
09:20 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 226K; previous 220K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 224.25K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,974K;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for September:
- forecast 1.340M; previous 1.330M;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods:
- Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Defense: forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 1.9% MoM;
- Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 2.9% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for September:
- Goods Trade Balance: forecast -90.00B; previous -85.50B;
03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for September:
- forecast 710K; previous 800K;
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- Natural Gas Storage: forecast -5B; previous -14B;
- Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -1.300M; previous -3.426M;
04:05 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
