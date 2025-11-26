Read more
07:46 · 26 November 2025

Economic calendar: jobless claims and durable goods 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The only important reports worth noting are the weekly jobless-claims report and the durable-goods orders report for September. However, these are still delayed September data, so their relevance is now minimal.

Detailed calendar for the day:

09:20 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 226K; previous 220K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 224.25K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,974K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for September:

  • forecast 1.340M; previous 1.330M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods:

  • Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 1.9% MoM;
  • Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 2.9% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for September:

  • Goods Trade Balance: forecast -90.00B; previous -85.50B;

03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for September:

  • forecast 710K; previous 800K;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • Natural Gas Storage: forecast -5B; previous -14B;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -1.300M; previous -3.426M;

04:05 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

