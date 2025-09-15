Economic calendar: Lagarde's speech in focus (15.09.2025)

The beginning of the week looks relatively calm. Although Fitch has decided to downgrade France's rating, futures contracts on European indices are gaining ground ahead of the opening of the cash market on the Old Continent. Today's macro calendar is relatively empty, but we will see some interesting readings. The NY Empire State Index and Lagarde's speech from the ECB are likely to attract the most attention.

Key macro events:

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Balance of Tade Data for July:

Trade Balance: forecast 11.7B; previous 7.0B;

12:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September:

forecast 4.30; previous 11.90;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for July:

forecast 1.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Motor Vehicle Sales for July:

previous 177.3K MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for July:

forecast 1.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

07:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks