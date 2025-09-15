Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Lagarde's speech in focus (15.09.2025)

07:55 15 September 2025

The beginning of the week looks relatively calm. Although Fitch has decided to downgrade France's rating, futures contracts on European indices are gaining ground ahead of the opening of the cash market on the Old Continent. Today's macro calendar is relatively empty, but we will see some interesting readings. The NY Empire State Index and Lagarde's speech from the ECB are likely to attract the most attention.

Key macro events:

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Balance of Tade Data for July:

  • Trade Balance: forecast 11.7B; previous 7.0B;

12:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September:

  • forecast 4.30; previous 11.90;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for July:

  • forecast 1.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Motor Vehicle Sales for July:

  • previous 177.3K MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for July:

  • forecast 1.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

07:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.09.2025
20:07

Daily Summary – Fed finally cuts rates, but does not guarantee further moves 💲🎙️

The Fed decided today to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%, in line with expectations. The decision was made almost unanimously, with...

 20:06

Fed cuts rates

More cuts expected GDP revised higher Overall mild market reaction, but gold price sinks After some short term volatility, stocks could rally...

 20:05

⏬US100 down 1% during Fed press conference

Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app