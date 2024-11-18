Economic calendar: Light macro calendar; Nvidia report key event of the week 📄

The upcoming week will be relatively calm in terms of macroeconomic releases. The most important event of the week is likely to be Nvidia's quarterly report, which will be released on Wednesday after the market closes.
Additionally, investors will also focus on the Chinese central bank's decision on interest rates on Tuesday and the release of preliminary PMI reports for manufacturing and services for November on Friday.
Detailed daily calendar:
18 November, Monday:
No events
19 November, Tuesday:
- 00:30 AM GMT - Australia, RBA minutes
- 10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, inflation data for October
- 01:00 PM GMT - Hungary, rate decision
- 01:30 PM GMT- Canada, CPI inflation for October
- 09:40 PM GMT - US, API survey data
20 November, Wednesday:
- 00:50 AM GMT - Japan, trade balance data
- 01:00 AM GMT - China, decision on annual/5-year rates
- 07:00 AM GMT - Germany, PPI inflation for October
- 07:00 AM GMT - UK, CPI inflation for October
- 03:30 PM GMT - US, oil inventories data
- Nvidia results - after the session on Wall Street
21 November, Thursday:
- 09:00 AM GMT - Australia, RBA's Bullock speech
- 11:00 AM GMT - Turkey, interest rate decision
- 01:30 PM GMT - USA, Philly Fed report for November
- 01:30 PM GMT - USA, unemployment benefits data
- 03:30 PM GMT - USA, US natural gas inventories data
22 November, Friday:
- All day - PMI data for industry and services (Eurozone, UK, US)
- 00:30 AM GMT - Japan, CPI report for October
- 07:00 AM GMT - Germany, GDP data for Q3
- 08:30 AM GMT - Eurozone, Lagarde speech
- 01:30 PM GMT - Canada, retail sales data for September
- 04:00 PM GMT - US, UoM data for November
