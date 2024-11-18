Economic calendar: Light macro calendar; Nvidia report key event of the week 📄

The upcoming week will be relatively calm in terms of macroeconomic releases. The most important event of the week is likely to be Nvidia's quarterly report, which will be released on Wednesday after the market closes.

Additionally, investors will also focus on the Chinese central bank's decision on interest rates on Tuesday and the release of preliminary PMI reports for manufacturing and services for November on Friday.

Detailed daily calendar:

18 November, Monday:

No events

19 November, Tuesday:

00:30 AM GMT - Australia, RBA minutes

10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, inflation data for October

01:00 PM GMT - Hungary, rate decision

01:30 PM GMT- Canada, CPI inflation for October

09:40 PM GMT - US, API survey data

20 November, Wednesday:

00:50 AM GMT - Japan, trade balance data

01:00 AM GMT - China, decision on annual/5-year rates

07:00 AM GMT - Germany, PPI inflation for October

07:00 AM GMT - UK, CPI inflation for October

03:30 PM GMT - US, oil inventories data

Nvidia results - after the session on Wall Street

21 November, Thursday:

09:00 AM GMT - Australia, RBA's Bullock speech

11:00 AM GMT - Turkey, interest rate decision

01:30 PM GMT - USA, Philly Fed report for November

01:30 PM GMT - USA, unemployment benefits data

03:30 PM GMT - USA, US natural gas inventories data

22 November, Friday: