Economic calendar: Light macro calendar🗽Wall Street attention shifts to DeepSeek AI impact on markets

US Index Futures Decline and European Markets Open Lower

Investors Assess the Impact of Chinese AI Model DeepSeek V3 on the Market

German Ifo Sentiment, US New Home Sales, and Regional Chicago and Dallas Indices in Focus Today's session is expected to be mild in terms of macroeconomic data, with markets focusing on the U.S. tech sector, which is facing a sell-off due to the success of the Chinese AI model DeepSeek V3. The model was trained at a fraction of the cost compared to its "Western" competitors and delivers results comparable to OpenAI's latest GPT 0-1 model. As a result, investors fear that companies' spending on AI infrastructure could significantly slow down; Nvidia shares are down over 7%. Meanwhile, Chinese indices are gaining; CHN.cash is up nearly 0.7%, compared to a 2.5% drop in the US100. Economic Calendar (UK Time) 9 AM GMT – Germany, Ifo Index (January): Expectations: Forecast 85 , Previous 84.4 Current Conditions: Forecast 85.4 , Previous 85.1 Business Climate: Forecast 84.8 , Previous 84.7

1:30 PM GMT – US, Chicago Fed Index: Forecast: -0.06 , Previous: -0.12

3 PM GMT – US, New Home Sales: Forecast: 672k , Previous: 664k

3:30 PM GMT – US, Dallas Fed Index: Previous: 3.4

Earnings Report A&T (ATT.US) – Before the U.S. session Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.