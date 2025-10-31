Economic calendar: Macroeconomics and Fed Officials’ Speeches in Focus (31.10.2025)

In the U.S., key focus will be on Fed officials’ speeches (Logan, Bostic, Hammack), which may confirm no interest rate cuts planned for the December meeting.

In Europe, investors will focus on retail sales in Germany and Switzerland and inflation indicators from France, Italy, and the eurozone; eurozone CPI publication is unlikely to change ECB policy.

Key Macroeconomic Data and Fed Speeches in Focus In the European market today, investors’ attention will be drawn to retail sales data in Germany and Switzerland, as well as inflation indicators from France, Italy, and the entire eurozone. The main event will be the publication of the eurozone CPI, although current data are not expected to influence the European Central Bank’s policy. The ECB has already concluded its monetary easing cycle and is currently focusing on monitoring the economic situation, emphasizing that it will not react to short-term deviations from the two percent inflation target. During the U.S. session, key focus will be on Canada’s monthly GDP, forecasted at zero percent compared to 0.2% in the previous period. For now, these figures are unlikely to affect Bank of Canada decisions, which has already cut interest rates to the lower bound and signals a potential end to its easing cycle, while leaving room for further action depending on economic developments. Investors will also closely watch speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, marking the end of their blackout period. Speeches by Logan, Bostic, and Hammack—known for their hawkish stance—may confirm that no interest rate cuts are planned at the Fed’s December meeting, influencing market sentiment. Key Economic Calendar (times in CET) Today’s Calendar: 08:00 Germany – Import Prices for September Import Prices m/m: actual 0.2%; forecast -0.2%; previous -0.5%

Import Prices y/y: actual -1%; forecast -1.5%; previous -1.5% 08:00 Germany – Retail Sales for September Retail Sales s.a. m/m: actual 0.2%; previous -0.2%

Retail Sales n.s.a. y/y: actual 1.9%; previous 1.8% 08:00 Turkey – Foreign Trade Balance (USD, September) Actual: -6.9 bn; previous: -4.21 bn 08:00 UK – Nationwide House Price Index m/m for October Actual: 0.3%; forecast 0.0%; previous 0.5% 08:30 Hungary – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September Previous m/m: -0.8%

Previous y/y: 2.3% 08:30 Switzerland – Retail Sales for September Retail Sales s.a. m/m: forecast 0.2%; previous -0.2%

Retail Sales w.d.a. y/y: forecast 0.3%; previous -0.2% 08:45 France – Preliminary Consumer Inflation for October CPI m/m: forecast 0.1%; previous -1%

HICP m/m: forecast 0.1%; previous -1.1%

CPI y/y: forecast 1.0%; previous 1.2%

HICP y/y: forecast 1.0%; previous 1.1% 08:45 France – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September Previous m/m: -0.2%

Previous y/y: 0.1% 10:00 Poland – Preliminary CPI for October m/m: forecast 0.4%; previous 0.0%

y/y: forecast 2.9%; previous 2.9% 11:00 Eurozone – Preliminary HICP for October HICP m/m: previous 0.1%

Core HICP m/m: previous 0.1%

HICP y/y: forecast 2.1%; previous 2.2%

Core HICP y/y: forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4% 11:00 Italy – Preliminary CPI for October m/m: forecast 0.0%; previous -0.2%

y/y: forecast 1.6%; previous 1.6% 13:30 Canada – Monthly GDP m/m for August Forecast: 0.0%; previous: 0.2% 14:30 USA – Speech by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan

14:45 USA – Chicago PMI for October Forecast: 42.3; previous: 40.6 17:00 USA – Speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

17:00 USA – Speech by Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack

18:00 USA – Rig Count (Oil Market) for the Week Actual: 420 Company Calendar (pre-Wall Street session): Exxon Mobil Corporation

Abbvie Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Linde plc

Aon plc

