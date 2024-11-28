Economic calendar: Markets await CPI inflation from Germany; Thanksgiving Day in the US

U.S. indices futures gain slightly, but trading in stocks and bonds on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Markets in Europe opened higher, following a mixed session in Asia, where Chinese indices lost, but Japan, Australia and South Korea and India gained

Light macro calendar for today; preliminary CPI / HICP inflation from Germany in focus for investors Volatility in today's session is likely to be limited, outside the currency and cryptocurrency markets, key commodity exchanges, stock and bond markets will be closed; some open at very non-standard hours. In the absence of a US session, attention is therefore focused on European equities. 1 PM GMT Germany, prelim CPI inflation YoY for November: 2.3% vs. 2% previously Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app HICP YoY for November: 2.6% vs 2.4% previously Central bankers' speeches 8:50 AM GMT Bullock from RBC

5 PM GMT Lane from the ECB

