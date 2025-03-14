Read more
Economic Calendar: Markets Focus on CPI in Europe and Consumer Sentiment in the USA

06:40 14 March 2025

Today's economic calendar features UK GDP data, German inflation figures, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. European indicators will offer insights into regional economic health, while manufacturing data from several countries will help assess industrial sector performance amid ongoing trade tensions.

 

Key Economic Data (GMT)

07:00 - UK Economic Data

  • GDP Estimate MoM (Feb): 0.1% forecast vs 0.4% prior
  • GDP Estimate YoY (Feb): - forecast vs 1.5% prior
  • Manufacturing Production MoM (Feb): 0% forecast vs 0.7% prior
  • Manufacturing Production YoY (Feb): - forecast vs -1.4% prior
  • Industrial Production MoM (Feb): -0.1% forecast vs 0.5% prior
  • Industrial Production YoY (Feb): -0.6% forecast vs -1.9% prior

07:00 - German Inflation Data

  • CPI Final MoM (Feb): 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior
  • CPI Final YoY (Feb): 2.3% forecast vs 2.3% prior
  • HICP Final MoM (Feb): 0.6% forecast vs 0.6% prior
  • HICP Final YoY (Feb): 2.8% forecast vs 2.8% prior

07:00 - Swedish Employment Data

  • Unemployment Rate (Feb): - forecast vs 10.4% prior
  • Unemployment Rate SA (Feb): 8.9% forecast vs 9.7% prior

07:45 - French Inflation Data

  • CPI MoM NSA (Feb): 0% forecast vs 0.2% prior
  • CPI YoY NSA (Feb): 0.8% forecast vs 0.8% prior
  • HICP MoM Final (Feb): 0% forecast vs -0.2% prior
  • HICP YoY Final (Feb): 0.9% forecast vs 0.9% prior

08:00 - Spanish Inflation Data

  • CPI MoM Final (Feb): 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior
  • CPI YoY Final (Feb): 3% forecast vs 3.0% prior
  • Core CPI YoY (Feb): - forecast vs 2.4% prior
  • HICP MoM Final (Feb): 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior
  • HICP YoY Final (Feb): 2.9% forecast vs 2.9% prior

12:30 - Canadian Economic Data

  • Manufacturing Sales MoM (Jan): 2% forecast vs 0.3% prior
  • Wholesale Sales MoM (Jan): 1.8% forecast vs -0.2% prior

14:00 - US Consumer Sentiment

  • University of Michigan Sentiment Prelim (Mar): 63 forecast vs 64.7 prior
  • University of Michigan Expectations Prelim (Mar): 63 forecast vs 64.0 prior
  • University of Michigan Condition Prelim (Mar): 64.8 forecast vs 65.7 prior
  • University of Michigan 1 Yr Inflation Prelim (Mar): 4.2% forecast vs 4.3% prior
  • University of Michigan 5 Yr Inflation Prelim (Mar): 3.4% forecast vs 3.5% prior

17:00 - US Energy Sector

  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: - forecast vs 486 prior
  • Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: - forecast vs 592 prior
 

Central Bank Speakers

09:00 - European Central Bank

  • ECB's Escriva Speaks

13:15 - European Central Bank

  • ECB's Cipollone Speaks

