Economic Calendar: Markets Focused on German Data and Central Bank Speakers

Thursday’s session is shaping up to be relatively busy, both in terms of macroeconomic releases and speeches from central bank officials. Investors will primarily focus on European industrial and trade data, interest rate decisions in Sweden and Norway, as well as numerous comments from ECB and Fed representatives. Strong German industrial data are attracting particular attention, as they could help improve sentiment around the European economy. Later in the day, market focus will shift toward the US, where labor market data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials will be key.
Today’s Economic Calendar
08:00 Germany : Industrial Orders s.a. (m/m) : March : actual 5% : (forecast 1%) : (previous 1.4%)
08:00 Germany : Industrial Orders n.s.a. (y/y) : March : (previous 2.2%)
08:00 Germany : Industrial Orders w.d.a. (y/y) : March : actual 6.3% : (previous 3.5%)
08:30 Hungary : Retail Sales w.d.a. (y/y) : March : (previous 3.8%)
08:45 France : Trade Balance s.a. (EUR) : March : (forecast -5.6B) : (previous -5.78B)
09:00 Switzerland : Unemployment Rate n.s.a. : April : (previous 3.1%)
09:00 Switzerland : Unemployment Rate s.a. : April : (forecast 3%) : (previous 3%)
09:00 Czech Republic : Trade Balance (CZK) : March : (forecast 19.8B) : (previous 19.3B)
09:00 Czech Republic : Industrial Production (y/y) : March : (forecast 1.9%) : (previous 1.3%)
09:00 Slovakia : Trade Balance (EUR) : March : (previous 321.6M)
09:00 Slovakia : Retail Sales (y/y) : March : (previous -2.5%)
09:00 Eurozone : ECB Executive Board Member Luis de Guindos Speech
09:30 Sweden : Interest Rate Decision : May : (forecast 1.75%) : (previous 1.75%)
10:00 Norway : Interest Rate Decision : May : (forecast 4.00%) : (previous 4.00%)
11:00 Eurozone : Retail Sales s.a. (m/m) : March : (forecast -0.3%) : (previous -0.2%)
11:00 Eurozone : Retail Sales w.d.a. (y/y) : March : (forecast 0.9%) : (previous 1.7%)
13:30 USA : Challenger Job Cuts Report : April : (previous 60.62K)
14:30 USA : Preliminary Unit Labor Costs (q/q) : Q1 : (forecast 2.6%) : (previous 4.4%)
14:30 USA : Preliminary Productivity (q/q) : Q1 : (forecast 1.1%) : (previous 1.8%)
14:30 Chile : Trade Balance (USD) : April : (previous 3061M)
14:30 Czech Republic : CNB Interest Rate Decision : May : (forecast 3.50%) : (previous 3.50%)
14:30 USA : Initial Jobless Claims : Week : (forecast 205K) : (previous 189K)
14:40 Eurozone : ECB Executive Board Member Philip R. Lane Speech
15:00 Poland : NBP Governor Adam Glapiński Speech
16:00 USA : Construction Spending (m/m) : February : (previous -0.3%)
16:00 USA : Construction Spending (m/m) : March : (forecast 0.2%)
16:30 USA : Weekly Natural Gas Storage Change : Week : (previous 79B)
19:00 Eurozone : ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel Speech
20:05 USA : Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack Speech
21:00 USA : Consumer Credit (USD) : March : (forecast 12.5B) : (previous 9.48B)
21:30 USA : New York Fed President John Williams Speech
BREAKING: Strong data from the German manufacturing sector!
Daily summary: Oil slumps 8% supporting Wall Street, precious metals and EURUSD
Economic calendar: ADP report and PMI data from Europe 🔎
Morning wrap (06.05.2026)
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