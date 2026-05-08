Economic calendar: NFP and central bankers to fight for the spotlights with war updates (08.05.2026)

Today’s session will remain reigned by the sentiment around the Middle East conflict, though market volatility should also spike amid high-stake data releases, key for the monetary policy in the US.
Market focus will center on the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), which are expected to show cooling labor market with a modest 62k gain against a steady 4.3% unemployment rate. This anticipated slowdown in hiring is the primary driver for sentiment, as investors weigh whether the US economy is heading for a soft landing or a sharper contraction amidst restrictive policy, as well as the continuation of a lower labour market turnover.
Complementing this is the University of Michigan (UoM) report, forecast to show subdued consumer sentiment at 49.5 alongside persistent 4.7% inflation expectations. Navigating these critical releases is a rally of central bank speakers, including the BoE’s Bailey, ECB officials, and the FOMC’s Cook. Their coordinated commentary will be pivotal as they attempt to reconcile softening growth data with the need to keep long-term inflation expectations anchored.
All times CET. Filtered by: US, Canada, UK, Eurozone, Germany, France, Poland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand. Source: xStation5
Morning wrap: Indices climb despite shots fired in the Strait of Hormuz 📈 💥
Daily Summary: A shift in sentiment at the end of the day 💥⬇️
Iran formalizes control over the Strait of Hormuz; Oil prices halt their decline ❓⚓
SILVER is going up 5.75% 🚀
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.