Economic Calendar: NFP Data Overshadowed by the Holiday Break

- We are kicking off the final trading session of the week ahead of the long Easter weekend.
- For this reason, trading on most markets will largely come to a standstill today. The same will be true on Monday, with the exception of the U.S.
- However, the volatility seen in today’s session may encounter some resistance at 2:30 p.m., when key March NFP data from the U.S. economy is released.
See the detailed macroeconomic calendar for today below:
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