Economic calendar: numerous FOMC member speeches scheduled for today 🎙️

Investor attention today will be primarily focused on speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FOMC). Apart from the speeches, no major macroeconomic data is scheduled to be released from the U.S. However, we will learn Canadian labor market data for April.
Following the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, this will be the first series of such extensive interviews from FOMC members. As many as 9 central bankers are scheduled to speak. Particularly interesting may be comments on U.S. trade policy and its impact on Fed decisions, as well as the recent trade agreement with the UK.
Detailed daily calendar:
10:55 AM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks
11:15 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
11:45 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
12:15 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April:
- Full Employment Change: previous -62.0K;
- Employment Change: forecast 4.1K; previous -32.6K;
- Part Time Employment Change: previous 29.5K;
- Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 3.5%;
- Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.8%; previous 6.7%;
- Participation Rate: previous 65.2%;
01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Goolsbee Speaks
04:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks
04:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
12:45 AM BST, United States - Fed Governor Cook Speaks
12:45 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
