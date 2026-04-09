Economic calendar: Outdated PCE can still move the markets? (09.04.2026)

On Thursday, investors will once again find themselves under pressure from the turmoil of the Middle East conflict, as the Israeli front in Lebanon stirs controversy in light of the ceasefire reached with Iran. The Israeli Prime Minister is under pressure regarding "unfulfilled promises" of Iranian regime change, suggesting that the atmosphere of peace talks may be far from calm.
Due to the dynamic situation in the Middle East, today's U.S. macroeconomic data may have a smaller impact on the market than usual. Reports on February's PCE inflation and consumer spending are seen as outdated, as they do not reflect current oil prices exceeding $90 per barrel. Nevertheless, an unexpectedly higher core PCE inflation reading—staying above 3.1%—could significantly strengthen the dollar.
In Poland, attention is focused on the Monetary Policy Council (RPP). The market expects interest rates to remain unchanged at 3.75%. During the NBP Governor's press conference, a cautious and data-depedant tone is expected
All times CET. Source: xStation5
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