Economic calendar: PMI and ISM reports 🔎

Today’s key releases include services PMI reports from European countries, the UK, and the U.S. In addition, the U.S. ISM services report and the foreign trade balance will also be published.
Expectations for the European reports suggest a slight month-on-month improvement across most countries, with indices remaining above the key 50-point threshold. Similar growth is anticipated for both the U.S. PMI and ISM reports.
In addition to macroeconomic data, notable quarterly earnings are scheduled today from companies such as AMD, Arista Networks, SMC, Snap, Pfizer, and Caterpillar.
Detailed daily calendar:
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for July:
- HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 52.6; previous 51.9;
08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for July:
- HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 51.1;
- HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 52.5; previous 52.1;
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for July:
- HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 49.7; previous 49.6;
- HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 49.6; previous 49.2;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for July:
- HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 50.1; previous 49.7;
- HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.4;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for July:
- HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 52.0;
- HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.5;
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for July:
- S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 52.0;
- S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 52.8;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Balance of Tade Data for June:
- Trade Balance: forecast -5.80B; previous -5.90B;
- Imports: previous 66.66B;
- Exports: previous 60.81B;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for June:
- Trade Balance: forecast -62.60B; previous -71.50B;
- Imports: previous 350.50B;
- Exports: previous 279.00B;
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July:
- S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 55.2; previous 52.9;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 54.6; previous 52.9;
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July:
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 50.8;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: previous 47.2;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: previous 51.3;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: previous 67.5;
