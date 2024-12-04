Economic Calendar: PMI data dominates, Powell speech and EIA inventory in focus

Today's economic calendar is packed with November PMI readings across Europe and the US, along with key speeches from central bankers. Markets will closely watch Fed Chair Powell's address for rate guidance, while oil traders focus on EIA inventory data. US ADP employment figures and ISM services data will also provide important economic signals ahead of Friday's NFP report.
Economic Data Releases (GMT):
08:15 - Spain Services PMI (Nov): 53.6 forecast vs 54.9 previous
08:45 - Italy Services PMI (Nov): 51.1 forecast vs 52.4 previous 08:45 - Italy Composite PMI (Nov): previous 51.0
08:50 - France Services PMI (Nov): 45.7 forecast vs 49.2 previous
08:50 - France Composite PMI (Nov): 44.8 forecast vs 48.1 previous
08:55 - Germany Services PMI (Nov): 49.4 forecast vs 51.6 previous
08:55 - Germany Composite PMI (Nov): 47.3 forecast vs 48.6 previous
09:00 - Eurozone Services PMI (Nov): 49.2 forecast vs 51.6 previous
09:00 - Eurozone Composite PMI (Nov): 48.1 forecast vs 50.0 previous
09:30 - UK Services PMI (Nov): 50.0 forecast vs 52.0 previous
09:30 - UK Composite PMI (Nov): 49.9 forecast vs 51.8 previous
13:15 - US ADP Employment Change (Nov): 166K forecast vs 233K previous
13:30 - Canada Labor Productivity Q3: 0.2% forecast vs -0.2% previous
14:45 - US Services PMI (Nov): 57.0 forecast vs 55.0 previous
14:45 - US Composite PMI (Nov): 55.3 forecast vs 54.1 previous
15:00 - US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Nov): 55.5 forecast vs 56.0 previous
15:00 - US Factory Orders (Oct): 0.3% forecast vs -0.5% previous
15:30 - EIA Weekly Oil Inventory Data 19:00 - US Fed Beige Book
Central Banker Speeches:
09:00 - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
13:30 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
15:30 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
17:10 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
18:45 - Fed Chair Powell Speaks
