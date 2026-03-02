Economic calendar: PMI data in focus 💡

Detailed calendar below (source: xStation):
- Futures contracts indicate a lower opening for today's cash session in Europe.
- This is because investors are concerned about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, which has reached countries such as the UAE, Bahrain and Cyprus.
- In the macro calendar, the most important reports to watch will be the PMI and ISM data from the US.
Daily summary: Markets capitulate under the influence of the Persian Gulf
US Open: Wall Street in Blood
Spring Statement fails to calm UK bond market,
DE40 dips 3% and falls to 2026 lows 🚨📉
