Economic Calendar: PMI data in the spotlight; this week’s corporate calendar ⬇️

We are approaching the start of the spot trading session in Europe. At the start of the session, the key factors influencing sentiment will be: the oil market’s initial reaction to the operational details of Project Freedom, any comments from Iran interpreting the plan as an actual breach of the ceasefire, and the final positioning ahead of tomorrow’s RBA decision, which could set a precedent for further decisions by central banks grappling with ‘war-driven’ inflation. On the macro data front, it is worth keeping an eye on the incoming PMI reports for manufacturing from the major European economies and US durable goods orders.
It is also worth noting this week’s corporate calendar. The next few days will see a flurry of important releases for the first quarter of the 2026 calendar year. Further details are provided below.
Today’s macroeconomic data calendar. Source: xStation
This week’s calendar of quarterly company results. Source: Bloomberg Financial Lp, XTB
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