Economic calendar: Preliminary PMI data for September; Powell’s speech (23.09.2025)

We are starting the Tuesday session on financial markets. APAC exchanges closed mixed – Tokyo was shut for a holiday, Hang Seng declined, Shanghai Composite rose, and Australia finished lower; Wall Street futures are slightly up after a positive Monday, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures are modestly higher before the open. Sentiment was boosted by news of a major OpenAI–NVIDIA partnership, and Piper Sandler raised Tesla’s price target, highlighting its AI advantage. The dollar remains stable, gold continues to rise, oil and gas are falling, and the cryptocurrency market is mixed ahead of key macro data and PMI releases.
Scheduled publications for today: Micron, Kingfisher (earnings); today’s session is marked by flash PMI (EZ/UK/USA), decisions from Riksbank and NBH; important speeches from BoE, Fed (Powell), ECB, BoC representatives, and President Trump at the UN (09:50 ET / 14:50 BST).
A detailed calendar for the day is below:
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for September:
HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 49.7; previous 49.8;
HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 49.9; previous 49.8;
HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.2; previous 50.4;
08:30 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for September:
HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 50.5; previous 50.5;
HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.0; previous 49.8;
HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 49.5; previous 49.3;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for September:
HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 50.6; previous 50.5;
HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.1; previous 51.0;
HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.7; previous 50.7;
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for September:
S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 52.7; previous 53.5;
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.1; previous 47.0;
S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 53.4; previous 54.2;
10:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
01:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Goolsbee Speaks
01:30 PM BST, United States - Current Account (Q2):
- forecast -259.0B; previous -450.2B;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Housing Price Index for August:
- forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;
02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September:
S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 54.0; previous 54.5;
S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 54.6; previous 54.6;
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 52.2; previous 53.0;
02:50 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Shipments for September:
- previous -5;
03:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Index for September:
- forecast -5; previous -7;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Services Index for September:
- previous 4;
05:35 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks
06:00 PM BST, United States - M2 Money Supply for August:
- previous 22.12T MoM;
06:00 PM BST, United States - 2-Year Note Auction:
- previous 3.641%;
07:15 PM BST, Canada - BoC Gov Macklem Speaks
09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous -3.420M;
11:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks
12:20 AM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks
01:30 AM BST, Japan - PMI Data for September:
Manufacturing & Services PMI: previous 52.00% MoM;
au Jibun Bank Services PMI: previous 53.1;
au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.2; previous 49.7;
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.