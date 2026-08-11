Economic Calendar: RBA Holds Rates, Markets Await US Housing Data

The macroeconomic calendar for Tuesday, August 11, 2026, is relatively light on top-tier leading indicators. Despite the quiet agenda, market participants remain focused on two primary anchors: the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decision from the Asian session and the upcoming US Existing Home Sales report in the afternoon. Broad market sentiment continues to be steered by central bank policy expectations and ongoing geopolitical developments, keeping major currency pairs and commodities within consolidated trading ranges.
Key Releases from the Asian Session
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The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its official cash rate unchanged at 4.35%, fully in line with market expectations.
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In the accompanying Statement on Monetary Policy and public address, RBA Governor Michele Bullock emphasized persistent core inflation pressures, signaling a cautious approach toward potential monetary easing.
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Australia's NAB Business Confidence index held steady at -6 points for July.
Macroeconomic Calendar
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09:00 Czech Republic - CPI YoY Final. Consensus: 1.7%. Previous: 1.5%.
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09:00 Czech Republic - CPI MoM Final. Consensus: 0.6%. Previous: -0.3%.
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10:00 Italy - Trade Balance. Consensus: 4.75B. Previous: 4.79B.
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16:00 USA - Existing Home Sales. Consensus: 4.05M. Previous: 4.09M.
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22:40 USA - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock Change. Consensus: -1.1M. Previous: 2.69M.
3 Markets to Watch:
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AUDUSD – Under scrutiny following the RBA rate decision, policy statement, and Governor Bullock's remarks, setting the tone for the Australian dollar.
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WTI Crude Oil – Sensitive to soft economic data out of China and awaiting the late-session API weekly inventory figures to gauge US demand.
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S&P 500 (US500) – The afternoon US Existing Home Sales report will provide a fresh reality check on consumer health and housing market dynamics.
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