Economic calendar: Retail sales from Canada; UoM data from the US

- Friday's macro calendar will focus on retail sales data from Canada and UoM data from the US.
- However, apart from that, today's session will not feature any major macroeconomic releases.
- For this reason, investors' attention may turn to potential corporate information.
- Friday's macro calendar will focus on retail sales data from Canada and UoM data from the US.
- However, apart from that, today's session will not feature any major macroeconomic releases.
- For this reason, investors' attention may turn to potential corporate information.
Futures contracts point to a higher opening for the last cash session of the week in Europe and the US. The DE40 contract is currently up nearly 0.81%, while the US100, representing technology companies, is up 0.5%. The increases are the result of continued gains following yesterday's lower CPI data from the US, but also reflect today's relatively dovish reception of the BoJ's decision. In this regard, it is worth noting that the bankers did not mention in their statement the process announced in September to begin reducing the bank's balance sheet by reselling its ETF holdings. September reports indicated that this process would begin in early 2026. As a result, the Japanese JP225 index is up 0.95% today.
What to look out for during today's session (CET time)?
2:30 p.m., Canada – Retail sales data for October:
-
Retail sales: forecast 0.0% m/m; previous -0.7% m/m
2:30 p.m., Canada – Retail sales data for October:
- Core retail sales: forecast 0.0% m/m; previous result 0.2% m/m;
4:00 p.m., United States – University of Michigan inflation report for December:
- Consumer expectations in Michigan: forecast 55.0; previous 55.0;
-
Consumer sentiment in Michigan: forecast 53.5; previous result 53.3;
-
5-year inflation forecast: forecast 3.2%; previous 3.2%;
-
Inflation forecasts for the coming year: forecast 4.1%; previous value 4.1%;
Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.12.2025)
⏫US100 rallies more than 1%
US Open: Wall Street Ends the Week on a Strong Note
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.