​​​​​​​Economic calendar: retail sales in the background of rising Middle East conflict 🔎

The key macroeconomic report today will be the release of U.S. retail sales data for May. The consensus expects a drop of as much as 0.5% MoM, compared to a 0.1% MoM increase in April. Later, we will also see the industrial production report for May, which is expected to rise by 0.1% MoM, compared to 0.0% MoM in April. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Detailed calendar for the day: 10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW for June: Current Conditions: forecast -74.0; previous -82.0;

Economic Sentiment: forecast 34.8; previous 25.2; 01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for May: Retail Sales: previous 5.16% YoY;

Retail Sales: forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Import Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Export Price Index: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for May: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May: Industrial Production: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Industrial Production: previous 1.49% YoY;

