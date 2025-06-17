Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: retail sales in the background of rising Middle East conflict 🔎

07:25 17 June 2025

The key macroeconomic report today will be the release of U.S. retail sales data for May. The consensus expects a drop of as much as 0.5% MoM, compared to a 0.1% MoM increase in April.

Later, we will also see the industrial production report for May, which is expected to rise by 0.1% MoM, compared to 0.0% MoM in April.

Detailed calendar for the day:

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW for June:

  • Current Conditions: forecast -74.0; previous -82.0;
  • Economic Sentiment: forecast 34.8; previous 25.2;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for May:

  • Retail Sales: previous 5.16% YoY;
  • Retail Sales: forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Import Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Export Price Index: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for May:

  • forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May:

  • Industrial Production: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Industrial Production: previous 1.49% YoY;

