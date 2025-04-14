Economic calendar: Swiss PPI, Fed speak, RBA minutes (14.04.2025)

Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally light, even for a Monday. We are just ahead of a release of the Swiss Producer Price Index for March, which will likely add some volatility to USDCHF, heavily pressured by the current haunt for safe haven currency in the face of the dollar's credibility crisis. On top of that, we will hear from Fed representatives later today and receive RBA minutes overnight. Economic Calendar for Today: 04:30 AM GMT, Japan - Capacity Utilization for February: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app actual -1.1% MoM; previous 4.5% MoM; 04:30 AM GMT, Japan - Industrial Production for February: Industrial Production: actual 2.3% MoM; forecast 2.5% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM; 06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: PPI: previous -0.1% YoY;

PPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Monthly Report 12:30 PM GMT, Canada - New Motor Vehicle Sales for February: previous 121.6K MoM; 12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Wholesale Sales for February: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM; 03:00 PM GMT, United States - NY Fed 1-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations for March: previous 3.1%; 05:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Waller Speaks 10:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Harker Speaks 11:01 PM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for March: BRC Retail Sales Monitor: forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY; 11:40 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks 01:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Meeting Minutes

