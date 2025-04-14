Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Swiss PPI, Fed speak, RBA minutes (14.04.2025)

07:24 14 April 2025

Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally light, even for a Monday. We are just ahead of a release of the Swiss Producer Price Index for March, which will likely add some volatility to USDCHF, heavily pressured by the current haunt for safe haven currency in the face of the dollar's credibility crisis. On top of that, we will hear from Fed representatives later today and receive RBA minutes overnight.

 

Economic Calendar for Today:

04:30 AM GMT, Japan - Capacity Utilization for February:

  • actual -1.1% MoM; previous 4.5% MoM;

04:30 AM GMT, Japan - Industrial Production for February:

  • Industrial Production: actual 2.3% MoM; forecast 2.5% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March:

  • PPI: previous -0.1% YoY;

  • PPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Monthly Report

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - New Motor Vehicle Sales for February:

  • previous 121.6K MoM;

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Wholesale Sales for February:

  • forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM;

03:00 PM GMT, United States - NY Fed 1-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations for March:

  • previous 3.1%;

05:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

10:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Harker Speaks

11:01 PM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for March:

  • BRC Retail Sales Monitor: forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;

11:40 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

01:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Meeting Minutes

