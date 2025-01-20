Economic calendar: the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the USA 🖋️

The new week begins with euphoric gains in the cryptocurrency market. Weekend events related to the Trump family’s official memecoins are fueling investor speculation about strategic Bitcoin reserves and even deeper cryptocurrency adoption. The unequivocal highlight of the week remains the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States at 6:00 PM Polish time.
Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on events from Davos, as the annual World Economic Forum kicks off today. The primary topic will undoubtedly be the new U.S. administration. The cryptocurrency sector, which is now clearly gaining U.S. support, is also likely to be a popular subject.
Detailed weekly calendar:
January 20, Monday:
- Inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the USA
- No session on Wall Street – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
- 01:00 AM GMT - China, decision on 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates
- 07:00 AM GMT - Germany, PPI inflation for December
January 21, Tuesday:
- 07:00 AM GMT - UK, labor market data
- 01:30 PM GMT - Canada, CPI data for December
- 09:45 PM GMT - New Zealand, Q4 CPI data
- Netflix quarterly earnings report – after the session
January 22, Wednesday:
- Quarterly earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson – before the session
- 09:00 AM GMT - Poland, labor market data for December
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, Consumer Board Index for December
- 09:40 PM GMT - USA, API report on crude oil inventories
January 23, Thursday:
- 11:00 PM GMT - Turkey, CBRT interest rate decision
- 01:30 PM GMT - Canada, retail sales for November
- 01:30 PM GMT - USA, initial jobless claims
- 03:30 PM GMT - USA, EIA natural gas inventory data
- 04:00 PM GMT - USA, DOE report on crude oil inventories
- Intuitive Surgical quarterly earnings report – after the session
January 24, Friday:
- American Express Company quarterly earnings report – before the session
- All day - PMI data for major global economies (Germany, USA, UK)
- 11:00 AM GMT - Japan, BoJ interest rate decision
- 11:30 AM GMT - Japan, CPI inflation for December
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, UoM inflation expectations
