Economic calendar: the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the USA 🖋️

The new week begins with euphoric gains in the cryptocurrency market. Weekend events related to the Trump family’s official memecoins are fueling investor speculation about strategic Bitcoin reserves and even deeper cryptocurrency adoption. The unequivocal highlight of the week remains the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States at 6:00 PM Polish time.

Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on events from Davos, as the annual World Economic Forum kicks off today. The primary topic will undoubtedly be the new U.S. administration. The cryptocurrency sector, which is now clearly gaining U.S. support, is also likely to be a popular subject.

Detailed weekly calendar:

January 20, Monday:

Inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the USA

No session on Wall Street – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

01:00 AM GMT - China, decision on 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates

07:00 AM GMT - Germany, PPI inflation for December

January 21, Tuesday:

07:00 AM GMT - UK, labor market data

01:30 PM GMT - Canada, CPI data for December

09:45 PM GMT - New Zealand, Q4 CPI data

Netflix quarterly earnings report – after the session

January 22, Wednesday:

Quarterly earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson – before the session

09:00 AM GMT - Poland, labor market data for December

03:00 PM GMT - USA, Consumer Board Index for December

09:40 PM GMT - USA, API report on crude oil inventories

January 23, Thursday:

11:00 PM GMT - Turkey, CBRT interest rate decision

01:30 PM GMT - Canada, retail sales for November

01:30 PM GMT - USA, initial jobless claims

03:30 PM GMT - USA, EIA natural gas inventory data

04:00 PM GMT - USA, DOE report on crude oil inventories

Intuitive Surgical quarterly earnings report – after the session

January 24, Friday: