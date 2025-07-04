Economic calendar: Trump’s Bill and Eurozone PPI in Focus as Wall Street Takes a Break (04.07.2025)

Volatility and liquidity in the markets are expected to be limited today due to the absence of trading on Wall Street (Independance Day). Nevertheless, the United States remains in focus — with the scheduled signing of the “Big Beautiful Bill” by President Trump and any comments regarding the end of trade negotiations likely to be the main drivers of movement in the forex and commodity markets.
Despite an almost empty global calendar, there are still key publications for European markets. Following today’s German and French industrial data, we will also get a series of ECB member speeches (including President Lagarde), a producer inflation report, and PMI data for the construction sector in the Eurozone.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Today's Economic Calendar:
-
07:00 BST – Germany: Factory Orders for May
-
Actual: -1.4% MoM
-
Forecast: -0.2% MoM
-
Previous: 1.6% MoM
-
-
07:45 BST – France: Industrial Production for May
-
Actual: -0.9% MoM
-
Forecast: 0.3% MoM
-
Previous: -1.4% MoM
-
-
08:00 BST – Switzerland: Unemployment Rate for June
-
Forecast: 2.9%
-
Previous: 2.9%
-
-
08:30 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB President Lagarde
-
08:30 BST – Eurozone: S&P Global Construction PMI for June PMI
-
Previous: 45.6
-
-
09:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB’s Elderson
-
10:00 BST – Eurozone: Producer Price Index (PPI) for May
-
YoY: Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.7%
-
MoM: Forecast: -0.5%, Previous: -2.2%
-
-
09:30 BST – United Kingdom: June Construction PMI
-
Forecast: 48.6
-
Previous: 47.9
-
-
19:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB President Lagarde
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.