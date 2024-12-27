Economic Calendar: U.S. Economic Data and Inventory Reports in Focus

Markets will focus on U.S. economic indicators today, particularly wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance data. The EIA inventory reports will also be closely watched given recent oil price volatility. The focus will be particularly on the U.S. trade balance and inventory data as markets assess economic momentum heading into 2025. Economic Releases Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Retail Sales: YoY Forecast: 3%, Previous: 3.5% 13:30 PM GMT, United States: Wholesale Inventories MoM Advance - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.2%

Retail Inventories Ex-Auto Advance - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%

Advance Goods Trade Balance - Forecast: -101.3B, Previous: -98.28B 14:30 PM GMT, EIA Inventory Reports: Natural Gas Change - Previous: -0.93M

Crude Oil Inventories - Previous: -0.834M

Gasoline Inventories - Previous: 2.348M

Distillate Inventories - Previous: -3.180M

Crude Cushing Inventories - Previous: 1.038M 18:00 PM GMT, United States: Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Baker Hughes Total Rig Count

