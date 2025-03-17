Economic calendar: U.S. retail sales set for a rebound? (17.03.2025)

This week will be marked by the Fed's decision regarding interest rates in the USA. However, before investors learn the decision of the American central bank on Wednesday, there are several publications concerning economic activity in the USA. The most important publication today is undoubtedly the retail sales data for February, which in January fell unexpectedly by 0.9%, mainly due to the cold weather that discouraged unnecessary trips for shopping. Economic calendar for today: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 02:00 GMT, China - labor market data for February: Unemployment rate in China: current 5.4%; forecast 5.1%; previous 5.1%; 02:00 GMT, China - retail sales data for February: Retail sales in China, year-to-date: current 2.98% YoY; previous 3.48% YoY;

Retail sales: current 4.0% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY; 02:00 GMT, China - industrial production data for February: Industrial production in China, year-to-date: current 5.9% YoY; previous 5.8% YoY;

Industrial production: current 5.9% YoY; forecast 5.3% YoY; previous 6.2% YoY; 02:00 GMT, China - fixed asset investment data for February: current 4.1% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; 12:15 GMT, Germany - Mauderer's speech from the German Bundesbank 12:15 GMT, Canada - real estate and construction sector data for February: Housing starts: forecast 246.0K; previous 239.7K; 12:30 GMT, Canada - Foreign securities purchases for January: forecast 17.44B; previous 14.37B; 12:30 GMT, United States - retail sales data for February: Retail sales: previous 4.20% YoY;

Retail sales: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;

Control retail sales: previous -0.8% MoM;

Core retail sales: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM; 12:30 GMT, United States - EIA report for February: Retail sales excluding gasoline/cars: previous -0.5% MoM; 12:30 GMT, United States - industrial production data for March: New York Fed production index: forecast -1.90; previous 5.70; 13:00 GMT, Poland - inflation data for February: Core CPI: previous 4.0% YoY;

