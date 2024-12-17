Economic Calendar: UK Employment and US Retail Sales Figures in Focus

Today's calendar features important UK labor market data, German business sentiment indicators, and US retail sales figures. Markets will closely monitor Canadian inflation data while several ECB speakers are scheduled.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Economic Data Releases (GMT):
07:00 UK Employment Data
- Average Earnings Index: forecast 4.6% vs 4.3% previous
- Claimant Count Change (Nov): forecast 28.2K vs 28.7K previous
- Employment Change 3M/3M: forecast -12K vs 21K previous
- Unemployment Rate (Oct): forecast 4.3% vs 4.3% previous
09:00 German Sentiment Indicators
- German Business Expectations: forecast 87.5 vs 87.2 previous
- German Current Assessment: forecast 84.0 vs 84.3 previous
- German Ifo Business Climate Index: forecast 85.5 vs 85.7 previous
10:00 German ZEW
- Current Conditions: forecast -92.9 vs -91.4 previous
- Economic Sentiment: forecast 6.8 vs 7.4 previous
- Trade Balance (Oct): forecast 11.7B vs 12.5B previous
- ZEW Economic Sentiment: forecast 12.2 vs 12.5 previous
13:30 US & Canadian Data
- US Core Retail Sales (Nov): forecast 0.4% vs 0.1% previous
- US Retail Sales (Nov): forecast 0.6% vs 0.4% previous
- Canadian Core CPI (MoM) (Nov): 0.4% previous
- Canadian CPI (MoM): forecast 0.1% vs 0.4% previous
14:15 US Industrial Production
- Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov): forecast 0.3% vs -0.3% previous
- Industrial Production (YoY) (Nov): forecast 0.1% vs -0.29% previous
15:00 US Business Inventories
- Business Inventories (Oct): forecast 0.2% vs 0.1% previous
- Retail Inventories Ex-Auto (Oct): forecast 0.1% vs 0.1% previous
18:00-22:00 Other Releases
- Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): forecast 3.3% vs 3.3% previous
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: 0.499M previous
Central Bank Speakers (GMT):
- ECB's Elderson Speaks (10:00 GMT)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.