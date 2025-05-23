Economic Calendar: UK Retail Sales and German GDP in Focus (23.05.2025)

Today's economic calendar features key growth and consumption data from major economies, with UK retail sales showing resilience and German GDP providing insights into Eurozone recovery. Markets will also monitor U.S. housing data and oil rig counts as central bank officials continue their commentary amid ongoing fiscal and trade uncertainties.
Key Economic Data (BST)
07:00 - UK Retail Sales Data (Apr)
- UK Retail Sales YoY: Forecast 4.5% vs Previous 2.6%
- UK Retail Sales MoM: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.4%
- UK Core Retail Sales YoY: Forecast 4.4% vs Previous 3.3%
- UK Core Retail Sales MoM:Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.5%
07:00 - German GDP (Q1)
- German GDP QoQ: Forecast 0.2% vs Previous -0.2%
- German GDP YoY: Forecast -0.2% vs Previous -0.2%
09:30 - ECB's Lane Speaks
13:30 - US Building Permits (Apr)
- US Building Permits: Forecast 1.412M vs Previous 1.467M
13:30 - Canadian Retail Sales (Mar)
- Canadian Retail Sales MoM: Forecast 0.6% vs Previous -0.4%
- Canadian Core Retail Sales MoM: Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 0.5%
15:00 - US New Home Sales (Apr)
- US New Home Sales: Forecast 694K vs Previous 724K
- US New Home Sales MoM: Previous 7.4%
17:00 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
18:00 - US Baker Hughes Rig Count (Weekly)
- US Oil Rig Count: Previous 473
- US Total Rig Count: Previous 576
20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions
