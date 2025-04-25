Economic Calendar: UK Retail Sales and US Consumer Sentiment in Focus (25.04.2025)

Today's economic calendar features UK retail sales data and US Michigan consumer sentiment readings. Markets will be monitoring these indicators for signs of consumer strength and inflation expectations amid ongoing global trade tensions, with no major central bank speakers scheduled.
Key Economic Data (BST)
07:00 - UK Retail Sales Data
UK Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar): Forecast -0.3% vs Previous 1.0%
UK Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 1.8% vs Previous 2.2%
UK Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous 1.0%
UK Core Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 2.2% vs Previous 2.2%
13:30 - Canadian Retail Sales
Canada Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous -0.6%
Canada Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 0.2%
15:00 - US Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr): Forecast 50.8 vs Previous 57.0
Michigan Consumer Expectations (Apr): Forecast 47.2 vs Previous 52.6
Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Forecast 6.7% vs Previous 5.0%
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Forecast 4.4% vs Previous 4.1%
15:00 - German Bundesbank Speech
German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
18:00 - US Oil Rig Count
U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 481
U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 585
20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions
Holiday Calendar
Australia - ANZAC Day
New Zealand - ANZAC Day
