CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic Calendar: UK Retail Sales and US Consumer Sentiment in Focus (25.04.2025)

06:48 25 April 2025

Today's economic calendar features UK retail sales data and US Michigan consumer sentiment readings. Markets will be monitoring these indicators for signs of consumer strength and inflation expectations amid ongoing global trade tensions, with no major central bank speakers scheduled.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:00 - UK Retail Sales Data

  • UK Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar): Forecast -0.3% vs Previous 1.0%

  • UK Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 1.8% vs Previous 2.2%

  • UK Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous 1.0%

  • UK Core Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 2.2% vs Previous 2.2%

13:30 - Canadian Retail Sales

  • Canada Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous -0.6%

  • Canada Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 0.2%

15:00 - US Michigan Consumer Sentiment

  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr): Forecast 50.8 vs Previous 57.0

  • Michigan Consumer Expectations (Apr): Forecast 47.2 vs Previous 52.6

  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Forecast 6.7% vs Previous 5.0%

  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Forecast 4.4% vs Previous 4.1%

15:00 - German Bundesbank Speech

  • German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

18:00 - US Oil Rig Count

  • U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 481

  • U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 585

20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions

 

Holiday Calendar

  • Australia - ANZAC Day

  • New Zealand - ANZAC Day

