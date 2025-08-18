Read more
Economic calendar: Ukraine talks remain in focus (18.08.2025)

07:36 18 August 2025

Today’s session will be exceptionally poor in macroeconomic data releases, which will sharpen market attention on the Trump–Zelensky meeting, joined by European leaders and NATO’s Secretary General.

Although the biggest risk of a top-down Trump–Putin arrangement has been postponed, the latest comments from the U.S. president, that “Crimea and NATO are off the table for Ukraine,” may undermine sentiment in European markets. Nevertheless, the greatest volatility is expected in energy commodities, which remain a key bargaining chip in the White House’s negotiations with Russia.

 

Economic calendar for today:

10:00 BST, Eurozone – June trade balance

  • Forecast: 18.1B; Previous: 16.2B

13:00 BST, Poland – July inflation data:

  • Core CPI: Forecast: 3.3% y/y; Previous: 3.4% y/y

13:15 BST, Canada – July housing & construction data:

  • Housing starts: Forecast: 264.0K; Previous: 283.7K

13:30 BST, Canada – Foreign securities purchases (June):

  • Forecast: -4.75B; Previous: -2.79B

13:30 BST, Canada – Canadian purchases of foreign securities (June):

  • Previous: 13.370B

19.08.2025
10:14

Chart of the day: DE40 (19.08.2025)

Following yesterday's talks at the White House, it is becoming increasingly clear that the burden of financing support for Ukraine will be shifted...

 10:01

DE40: Defence industry under pressure, market waiting for FED

The European session opens with expectations regarding the results of peace meetings and the publication of the FED minutes. The market reaction is moderate. DE40:...

 09:31

Peace negotiations boost a cautious recovery in the stock markets

On Monday, August 18, a meeting took place at the White House involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and seven European leaders. It can be regarded...
