Economic calendar: US CPI and job market data are back in focus (10.04.2025)

Volatility has been off the charts this week, driven by headline-grabbing events that have sent markets swinging from one extreme to the other. The 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, paired with Trump’s decision to maintain steep 125% duties on China, has kept investors on edge.
Nevertheless, Thursday could bring a sense of familiarity, as key macroeconomic indicators return to the spotlight. The U.S. March CPI release will attract investors attention, as Trump’s trade war constitutes the main driver of inflationary worries in the economy, shaping the expectations of monetary policy adjustments. On top of that, jobless claims data is due, and several Fed officials are also set to speak.
Economic Calendar for Today:
08:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - BOE Credit Conditions Survey
09:15 AM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speaks
12:00 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for March:
-
Real Earnings: previous 0.1% MoM;
-
Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 223.00K;
-
Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 223K; previous 219K;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for March:
-
Yearly CPI: forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
-
Monthly CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
-
Yearly Core CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
-
Monthly Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
-
Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,880K; previous 1,903K;
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Building Permits for February:
-
forecast -0.4% MoM; previous -3.2% MoM;
02:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Schmid Speaks
02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
04:00 PM GMT, United States - WASDE Report
04:00 PM GMT, United States - Fed Goolsbee Speaks
04:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Harker Speaks
05:00 PM GMT, United States - 30-Year Bond Auction:
-
previous 4.623%;
06:00 PM GMT, United States - Federal Budget Balance for March:
-
forecast -115.9B; previous -307.0B;
08:30 PM GMT, United States - Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks:
-
previous 3.427T;
08:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed's Balance Sheet:
-
previous 6,723B;
10:30 PM GMT, New Zealand - PMI Data for March:
-
Business NZ PMI: previous 53.9;
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.