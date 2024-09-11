Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: US CPI August report in the spotlight on Wall Street

08:08 11 September 2024
  • Weaker sentiment at the European stock market open, following a mixed session on Wall Street and declines in Asian equities
  • Japanese yen strengthens on the wave of comments from the BoJ's Nakagawa and the expected change of dynamics in Fed policy 
  • Investors await CPI data from the United States, for August (1:30 PM BST) - the central macro reading of the day

Global investors are awaiting the release of the CPI inflation report from the US today, although its release may bring uncertainty to the market-especially given the prevailing mood and the fact that, somewhat spooked by a weakening labor market, investors would like to see the Federal Reserve cut rates as soon as possible. The reaction could be greater the more the reading differs from the consensus. In this case, a rise in inflation could spook investors and cause a drop in the expected scale of Fed monetary easing (and a strengthening of the dollar and a likely rise in USDJPY).

On the other hand, a strong drop in oil (and fuel) prices may cushion any 'disappointment' with the CPI increase and make the market read the higher data rather as evidence that the economy is not weakening very much. In contrast, a much lower CPI, than expected data could lead to increased concerns about the actual health of consumers. This scenario for the indexes does not seem positive either, although it could prompt the Fed to make a 50 bp move on the September meeting.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Investors will likely look quickly inside the report and keep a close eye on which inflationary segments contributed to price declines, or increases. If much lower gasoline prices will support lower CPI data, with no 'economic demand concerns'  - it should be the 'best scenario' for Wall Street. At the moment, the reaction to the report remains uncertain, and it is likely that the uncertainty on stock market indices will linger until 1:30 PM BST. After yesterday's nearly 5% drop in oil, investors will be looking closely at the change in inventories according to the EIA, where investors expect a flat reading for gasoline stocks and an increase in crude oil inventories of more than 1 million barrels, after a nearly 7 million drop previously.

Macro calendar

1:30 PM BST, USA - CPI inflation for August. Expected: 2.5% y/y Previously: 2.9% (forecast: 0.2% m/m vs. 0.2% previously)

  • Core CPI inflation. Expected: 3.2% y/y Previously: 3.2% (forecast 0.2% m/m vs. 0.2% previous)

3:30 PM BST, Change in crude oil inventories according to US EIA: 1.05 million barrels vs -6.87 million barrels previously

  • Change in gasoline inventories: 0 million barrels vs 0.84 million barrels previously
  • Change in distillate inventories: 0.27 million barrels vs -0.37 million barrels previously

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:21

Layoffs in US Challenger Report slightly lower than previously

The Challenger report from the US, showing the number of lay-offs, for September indicated 72.8 thousand, compared to 75.89 thousand in August; lay-offs...

 09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator