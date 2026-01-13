Economic calendar: US CPI inflation 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly concentrated. The only data releases worth noting will be published in the second part of the day and include the US CPI inflation report, as well as the US new home sales report, which carries significantly less market impact.
Detailed daily calendar:
-
01:30 PM GMT - US CPI inflation (December)
-
03:00 PM GMT - New home sales in the US (September)
Economic calendar: Inflation in Europe and US manufacturing in the spotlight📌
📉EURUSD loses 0.3%
Economic calendar: German GDP, US jobless claims and FOMC speeches🎙️ (15.01.2026)
MIDDAY WRAP: Mixed sentiment in Europe, declines on U.S. indices
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.