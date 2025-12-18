Economic Calendar: US CPI inflation, and central-bank decisions from the Bank of England and the ECB 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is exceptionally busy. In the first part of the day, market attention will focus on the interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Later, attention will shift across the Atlantic, where we will get the U.S. CPI inflation report for November.
Detailed calendar for the day:
12:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for December:
- forecast 3.75%; previous 4.00%;
- BoE MPC vote unchanged: forecast 4; previous 5;
- BoE MPC vote hike: forecast 0; previous 0;
- BoE MPC vote cut: forecast 5; previous 4;
12:30 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Interest Rate Decision for December:
- forecast 2.15%; previous 2.15%;
01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Monetary Policy Statement
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November:
- CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
- CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,930K; previous 1,838K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 216.75K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 224K; previous 236K;
BREAKING: University of Michigan Reading Below Expectations!
Economic calendar: Retail sales from Canada; UoM data from the US
Yen holds its breath ahead of the Bank of Japan; are we in for the first rate hike since January❓
ECB conference (LIVE)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.