Economic calendar: US durable goods orders and Canadian retail sales

- Futures point to a lower opening in Europe's last cash session this week
- Today on the calendar: durable goods orders in the US and retail sales in Canada
Futures point to a lower opening of this week's last cash session in Europe. This comes after a relatively good session in the US, which saw the Nasdaq index up 0.76% and the S&P500 up 0.21%. The star of yesterday's session was Tesla, which closed trading 22% higher, posting the second largest daily gain in history.
Investors' attention will turn today to the release of IFO data from Germany and US durable goods orders. The retail sales reading from Canada is also worth looking at.
Session macro highlights:
08:00 am BST - Spain, unemployment rate for Q3. Forecast: 11.3%. Previously: 11,27%
09:00 am BST - Germany, IFO business sentiment report for October. Forecast: 85.6. Earlier: 85,4
01:30 pm BST - USA, durable goods orders for September. Forecast: -1.1% m/m. Earlier: 0% m/m.
01:30 pm BST - Canada, retail sales for August. Forecast: 0.5% m/m. Previously: 0.9% m/m.
03:00 pm BST - US, UoM inflation forecast for October. Forecast: 2.9% y/y. Earlier: 2.7% y/y.
