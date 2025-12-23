Economic Calendar: US GDP as the key release of the day 🔎

Today’s economic calendar is relatively busy despite the ongoing holiday period and lower market volatility. The most important release of the day will be the first preliminary estimate of US GDP for Q3. The reading is delayed due to the government shutdown in October and November. We will also receive industrial production data and the durable goods orders report today. Detailed calendar for the day: 01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q3): forecast 3.3% QoQ; previous 3.8% QoQ;

GDP Price Index (Q3): forecast 2.7% QoQ; previous 2.1% QoQ;

Real Consumer Spending (Q3): previous 2.5%;

PCE Prices (Q3): forecast 2.9%; previous 2.1%;

Core PCE Prices (Q3): forecast 2.90%; previous 2.60%; 01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods: Durable Goods Orders: forecast -1.5% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

Core Durable Goods Orders: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air: previous 0.9% MoM;

Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

Durables Excluding Defense: previous 0.1% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for November: Industrial Production: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Industrial Production: previous 1.62% YoY; 03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Index for December: forecast -8; previous -15; 03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for December: forecast 91.7; previous 88.7;

