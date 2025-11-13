Economic calendar: US government shutdown is over🏛️

Just before the opening of Thursday's cash session in Europe, most futures contracts on stock indices from the Old Continent and America are gaining slightly in value after yesterday's weakness. This may be a reaction to yesterday's main news, namely the end of the US government shutdown. Congress passed a bill and the president signed it, restoring federal agencies to operation after a record 43-day hiatus. The White House has announced that the outstanding BLS data for September will be released shortly and that the new budget will provide funding for the government until the end of January.

What should we pay attention to during today's session? UK GDP (September/Q3), eurozone industrial production (September), Cleveland Fed index (October), New Zealand manufacturing PMI (November), IEA report, speeches by Greene from the Bank of England, Daly, Kashkari, Musalem and Hammack from the Fed, Elderson from the ECB, Tschudin and Moser from the SNB, quarterly earnings from Burberry, Siemens, Sabadell, Applied Materials, Disney, JD.com and Bilibili.

Key macro events of the day (BST):

08:30, Switzerland - inflation data for October:

PPI index: previously -1.8% y/y;

PPI index: forecast -0.1% m/m; previous -0.2% m/m;

11:00, Eurozone - industrial production for September:

Industrial production: forecast 2.1% y/y; previously 1.1% y/y;

Industrial production: forecast 0.7% m/m; previously -1.2% m/m;

13:00, United States - FOMC Member Daly Speaks

15:30, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

18:00, United States – EIA report: