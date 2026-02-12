Economic calendar: US Jobless Claims and ECB Speeches to Offer Markets Breathing Room (12.02.2026)

After a series of key data releases from the UK, Thursday’s calendar remains relatively light, giving markets some breathing room following yesterday’s U.S. employment report (NFP).
In the U.S., attention will focus on weekly jobless claims and housing market data (the PPI report has been postponed to February 27). The recent return of claims to a neutral range around 230,000, after a series of low readings, reduces the risk of surprises and thus the potential spike in volatility.
In the Eurozone sentiment may be shaped only by remarks from ECB Governing Council members Lane and Nagel.
Companies scheduled to release their earnings include: Applied Materials, British American Tobacco, Arista Networks, Airbnb.
All times CET. Filtered by: UK, US, France, Germany, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, medium and high impact. Source: xStation5
Daily summary: The Market recovers losses and awaits rate cuts
Three markets to watch next week (13.02.2026)
IBM Goes Against the Tide: Three Times More Entry-Level Employees
US OPEN: The market looks for direction after inflation data
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.