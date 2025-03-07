Economic Calendar: US Jobs Report, Eurozone GDP, Fed Chair Powell in Focus

Today's economic calendar features critical U.S. employment data, European growth figures, and multiple central bank speakers amid heightened market sensitivity to trade tensions. The February nonfarm payrolls report will be closely monitored for signs of labor market cooling, while Fed Chair Powell's speech later in the day could provide real-time interpretation of the data. European indicators will offer insights into regional economic health.
Key Economic Data ( GMT)
07:00 - German Factory Orders
- German Factory Orders (MoM) (Jan): -2.4% forecast vs 6.9% prior
07:00 - UK Housing Data
- Halifax House Price Index (MoM) (Feb): 0.5% forecast vs 0.7% prior
- Halifax House Price Index (YoY) (Feb): 3.1% forecast vs 3.0% prior
10:00 - Eurozone Employment Data
- Employment Change (Q4): 0.1% QoQ forecast vs 0.2% prior
- Employment Change (Q4): 0.6% YoY forecast vs 1.0% prior
- Employment Overall (Q4): 169,345.0K forecast vs 169,112.9K prior
10:00 - Eurozone GDP
- GDP (Q4): 0.1% QoQ forecast vs 0.4% prior
- GDP (Q4): 0.9% YoY forecast vs 0.9% prior
13:30 - US Employment Data
- Nonfarm Payrolls (Feb): 159K forecast vs 143K prior
- Unemployment Rate (Feb): 4.0% forecast vs 4.0% prior
- Private Nonfarm Payrolls (Feb): 142K forecast vs 111K prior
13:30 - Canada Employment Data
- Employment Change (Feb): 19.7K forecast vs 76.0K prior
- Unemployment Rate (Feb): 6.7% forecast vs 6.6% prior
13:30 - Canada Capacity Utilization
- Capacity Utilization Rate (Q4): 79.2% forecast vs 79.3% prior
16:00 - US Fed Monetary Policy Report
18:00 - US Energy Sector
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: previous 486
- Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: previous 593
20:30 - US CFTC Positions Data
Central Bank Speakers
09:30 - European Central Bank
- ECB President Lagarde Speaks
09:30 - German Central Bank
- Bundesbank President Nagel Speaks
- Bundesbank Vice President Buch Speaks (09:40)
15:00 - Bank of England
- MPC Member Mann Speaks
15:15 - Federal Reserve
- FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
15:45 - Federal Reserve
- FOMC Member Williams Speaks
17:30 - Federal Reserve
- Fed Chair Powell Speaks
18:00 - Federal Reserve
- FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
20:15 - Bank of England
- MPC Member Mann Speaks (second appearance)
