Economic calendar: US Non-Farm Payrolls and Fed chair Powell's speech in markets spotlight

U.S indices futures are trading lower; weak sentiment also prevails in the European session.

Wall Street awaits the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report for March at 1:30 PM GMT.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 4:25 PM GMT. The situation on global equity markets remains tense, and even the worst session since March 16, 2020, has failed to trigger any rebound. Instead, we are seeing growing uncertainty ahead of the NFP report and Powell's speech. The Fed finds itself in a difficult position, as economic growth is slowing and recession risks are rising, while short- and long-term inflation expectations are surging — even though the impact of newly imposed tariffs has yet to materialize and directly affect prices. Macroeconomic Calendar Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 1:30 PM GMT, U.S., Non-Farm Payrolls report (March): Expected change in non-farm employment: +140k vs +151k previous

Private sector employment: expected +135k vs +140k previous

Manufacturing sector: expected decline of -1k vs +10k increase previous

Unemployment rate: expected 4.1% vs 4.1% previous

Average hourly earnings: +4.0% YoY vs +4.0% previous (+0.3% MoM vs +0.3% previous)

Average weekly hours: 34.2 vs 34.1 previous 1:30 PM GMT, Canada, Employment Change (March): Expected: +10k vs +1.1k previous

Unemployment rate: expected 6.7% vs 6.6% previous Central Bank Speakers 4:25 PM GMT – Fed Chair Jerome Powell

5:00 PM GMT – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr

5:45 PM GMT – Fed Governor Christopher Waller

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.