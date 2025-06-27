Economic calendar: US PCE and UoM data in market focus 📌

- Stock indices are rising on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. futures up between 0.2% and 0.3%.
- Gains in Europe are even more pronounced — the FRA40 contract is up over 1%, while Germany’s DAX gains 0.5%.
- Markets are awaiting key U.S. data: the PCE inflation report (12:30 GMT) and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading (14:00 GMT).
- China confirmed constructive talks with the U.S. in London; according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce, the U.S. has reportedly committed to removing unfavorable export barriers for Chinese companies.
12:30 GMT – U.S. PCE Inflation Data for May:
-
Headline PCE (YoY): 2.3% expected vs. 2.1% previous
-
Headline PCE (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.1% previous
-
Core PCE (YoY): 2.6% expected vs. 2.5% previous
-
Core PCE (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.1% previous
-
Personal Spending (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.2% previous
-
Personal Income (MoM): 0.3% expected vs. 0.8% previous
14:00 GMT – Final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (June):
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
Consumer Sentiment: 60.5 expected vs. 60.5 previous
-
Current Conditions: 63.2 expected vs. 63.7 previous
-
1-Year Inflation Expectations (Final): 4.1% (unchanged)
-
5-Year Inflation Expectations: 6.2% vs. 6.1% previous
Central Bank Speeches (GMT):
-
11:00 AM – ECB’s Olli Rehn
-
11:30 AM – Fed’s John Williams
-
1:15 PM – Fed’s Adriana Kugler (Hammack assumed typo)
-
4 PM – ECB’s Piero Cipollone