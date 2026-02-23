Economic calendar: US PPI and Nvidia earnings this week 🔎

The macroeconomic calendar for the upcoming week is quite interesting. We will receive several key reports, including US PPI inflation on Friday. In addition, we will also get the Conference Board consumer confidence index and durable goods orders in the industrial sector on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.
Between macroeconomic releases, we will also hear a number of speeches from Fed representatives on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
For equity market investors, the key event will be the release of what is likely the most important report of the entire earnings season – Nvidia. Investor attention will also focus on consumer, technology, and insurance companies. The following companies will present their quarterly reports:
Detailed economic calendar:
Monday, February 23
- 07:30 AM GMT - Producer price inflation from Switzerland
- 09:00 AM GMT - IFO data from Germany
- 09:00 AM GMT - Retail sales data from Poland
- 03:00 PM GMT - US durable goods orders
- 05:30 PM GMT - Lagarde speech
Tuesday, February 24
- 01:00 AM GMT - Interest rate decision in China
- 09:00 AM GMT - Unemployment rate in Poland
- 03:00 PM GMT - US consumer confidence index
- 09:40 PM GMT - US oil inventory changes according to API
Wednesday, February 25
- 00:30 AM GMT - CPI data from Australia
- 07:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Germany
- 08:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Switzerland
- 10:00 AM GMT - HICP data from the Eurozone
- 03:30 PM GMT - US oil inventories according to DoE
- After the session - Nvidia earnings
Thursday, February 26
- 01:30 PM GMT - Initial jobless claims
- 03:30 PM GMT - EIA natural gas inventory data
- 11:30 PM GMT - Tokyo CPI data from Japan
Friday, February 27
- 01:30 AM GMT - CFLP PMI index for China
- 07:45 AM GMT - CPI inflation from France
- 01:00 PM GMT - CPI inflation from Germany
- 01:30 PM GMT - GDP data from Canada
- 01:30 PM GMT - US PPI inflation
