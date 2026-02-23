Economic calendar: US PPI and Nvidia earnings this week 🔎

The macroeconomic calendar for the upcoming week is quite interesting. We will receive several key reports, including US PPI inflation on Friday. In addition, we will also get the Conference Board consumer confidence index and durable goods orders in the industrial sector on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

Between macroeconomic releases, we will also hear a number of speeches from Fed representatives on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

For equity market investors, the key event will be the release of what is likely the most important report of the entire earnings season – Nvidia. Investor attention will also focus on consumer, technology, and insurance companies. The following companies will present their quarterly reports:

Detailed economic calendar:

Monday, February 23

07:30 AM GMT - Producer price inflation from Switzerland

09:00 AM GMT - IFO data from Germany

09:00 AM GMT - Retail sales data from Poland

03:00 PM GMT - US durable goods orders

05:30 PM GMT - Lagarde speech

Tuesday, February 24

01:00 AM GMT - Interest rate decision in China

09:00 AM GMT - Unemployment rate in Poland

03:00 PM GMT - US consumer confidence index

09:40 PM GMT - US oil inventory changes according to API

Wednesday, February 25

00:30 AM GMT - CPI data from Australia

07:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Germany

08:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Switzerland

10:00 AM GMT - HICP data from the Eurozone

03:30 PM GMT - US oil inventories according to DoE

After the session - Nvidia earnings

Thursday, February 26

01:30 PM GMT - Initial jobless claims

03:30 PM GMT - EIA natural gas inventory data

11:30 PM GMT - Tokyo CPI data from Japan

Friday, February 27