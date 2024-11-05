Economic calendar: US presidential elections and ISM services report in markets focus 🗽

Markets in Europe opened higher after a successful session in Asia, where Chinese indices gained. US index contracts gain slightly

Investors await US service sector ISM; expectations point to slight slowdown and minimal decline in price component from very high levels

Markets await the outcome of the US election; possible approximate final result around 1 AM GMT (6 November). Kalshi forecasting market indicated a renewed increase in Trump odds in recent hours In the context of very light calendar in the European session, the attention of the markets will be completely focused on the US service sector data (ISM). In addition, investors will learn about the U.S. trade balance, the change in oil inventories according to the API, and data from the New Zealand labor market, where a fairly significant slowdown is expected, combined with the ISM that could affect the volatility of the NZDUSD pair. The biggest even today are of course US presidential elections, which results may influence US dollar, Wall Street and crypto market as well, where rising Trump odds were supporting Bitcoin in recent months. Economic calendar 9:30 AM GMT UK, Services PMI (October): 51.8 forecast vs. 52.4 previously 1:30 PM GMT US, trade balance (October): -$84 billion forecast vs -$70.4 billion previous Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 1:30 PM GMT Canada, trade balance (October): CAD -0.9 billion vs. CAD -1.1 billion previously 2:45 PM GMT US, services PMI: 55.3 forecast vs 55.2 previous 3 PM GMT US, ISM services: 53.8 forecasts vs 54.9 previously Prices: 58 forecasts vs 59.4 previously

New orders: 58 vs 59.4 previously

Employment: 48 vs 48.1 previously 9:40 PM GMT US, change in oil inventories according to API: 1.8 million barrels vs -0.57 million barrels previously 9:45 PM GMT New Zealand, Unemployment rate: 5% vs 4.6% previously Employment change: -0.4% m/m vs 0.4% previous Results of listed companies Apollo Global Management, Ferrari, Emerson Electric, Thomson Reuters, Coupang, Cummins, Microchip Technology, Gartner, Marathon Petroleum

