Economic calendar: US retail sales, industrial production and UoM report in focus on Wall Street

- Stock markets are rising in the final session of the week
- U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment in the spotlight
- Monthly options expiration (Monthly OpEx) in the U.S.
- Markets await the first updates from the planned Trump–Putin meeting (around 7 PM GMT)
Western equity indices are showing optimism today, but the same cannot be said for Chinese benchmarks. Weaker economic data from China have disappointed, with CHN.cash futures moving lower. At around 9:30 AM GMT, Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA.US) will release its earnings. The U.S. dollar is edging lower ahead of a series of key U.S. economic releases scheduled for today.
Economic Calendar
12:30 PM GMT – U.S.
-
Retail sales (July): expected 0.6% m/m vs previous 0.6%
-
Core retail sales: 0.3% m/m vs previous 0.5%
-
Export prices: 0.1% m/m vs previous 0.5%
-
Import prices: 0.1% m/m vs previous 0.1%
-
NY Fed Manufacturing (August): expected 0 vs previous 5.5
12:30 PM GMT – Canada
-
Wholesale sales: expected 0.7% vs previous 0.1%
-
Manufacturing sales: expected 0.4% vs previous -0.9%
1:15 PM GMT – U.S.
-
Industrial production (preliminary, July): expected 0% vs previous 0.3% in June
2 PM GMT – U.S.
-
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (preliminary, August): expected 62 vs previous 61.7
-
Current conditions index: expected 67.5 vs 68
-
Expectations index: expected 58.4 vs 57.7
-
1-year inflation expectations: 3.4% vs 3.4%
-
5-year inflation expectations: 4.5% vs 4.4%
-
2 PM GMT – U.S.
-
Business inventories: expected 0.2% m/m after 0% in previous reading
