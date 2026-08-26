Economic calendar 🗽 Wall Street holds its breath: US PCE data and Nvidia earnings in focus

Today's calendar is relatively busy, with the key releases concentrated in the afternoon, shortly before the Wall Street open. The main focus will be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge for July, together with fresh data on U.S. household income and consumption. The releases could trigger a sharp increase in volatility in EURUSD and, once again, in the bond market.
At the same time, Nvidia will symbolically "close" the U.S. earnings season when it reports results for fiscal Q2 2027, corresponding to calendar Q2 2026, after today's U.S. market close. The release will be one of the most important tests for the broader AI rally. The market expects revenue of around $93–95 billion, implying growth of nearly 96% y/y, while the EPS consensus stands at approximately $2.05–2.10.
The main areas to watch will be data center revenue, the pace of the Blackwell ramp and the company's guidance for the next quarter. Investors will also closely monitor gross margins, which have remained near a very high 78% in recent quarters. A clear decline could point to rising competitive pressure or weaker pricing power. Expectations for Nvidia are already so elevated that merely meeting consensus may not be enough to sustain the stock's upward momentum.
The earnings call will be just as important as the headline numbers, as management's commentary could provide important clues about the future pace of hyperscaler spending and whether demand for AI infrastructure, as well as the build-out itself, is still expanding fast enough.
Economic calendar
- 9:00 AM GMT – Switzerland: ZEW Expectations Index, previous: 10
- 12:00 PM GMT – US: MBA Mortgage Applications, previous: -0.4%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: PCE Price Index YoY, forecast: 3.6%; previous: 3.7%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: PCE Price Index MoM, forecast: 0.1%; previous: -0.1%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Core PCE Price Index YoY, forecast: 3.3%; previous: 3.3%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Core PCE Price Index MoM, forecast: 0.2%; previous: 0.1%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Core PCE, preliminary reading, forecast: 3.4%; previous: 3.4%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Durable Goods Orders, previous: 0.5%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Core Durable Goods Orders, forecast: 0.6%; previous: 0.7%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Consumer Spending MoM, forecast: 0.1%; previous: 0.3%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Personal Income MoM, forecast: 0.2%; previous: 0.2%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: Real Personal Consumption MoM, forecast: 0.0%; previous: 0.4%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: GDP QoQ, second estimate, previous: 1.5%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: GDP Price Index, forecast: 6.2%; previous: 6.2%
- 1:30 PM GMT – US: GDP Deflator, preliminary reading, previous: 6.3%
- 3:30 PM GMT – US: EIA Crude Oil Inventories, forecast: +1.58 million barrels; previous: +4.405 million
- 3:30 PM GMT – US: EIA Gasoline Inventories, forecast: -1.1 million barrels; previous: +0.688 million
- 3:30 PM GMT – US: EIA Distillate Inventories, forecast: -1.9 million barrels; previous: -1.530 million
- 3:30 PM GMT – US: Cushing Crude Oil Inventories, no forecast; previous: -1.314 million barrels
- 4:45 PM GMT – US: Fed's Thomas Barkin speaks
- Nvidia: fiscal Q2 2027 earnings release after the U.S. market close
EURUSD chart (D1 interval)Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Wall Street holds its breath: Hotter PCE inflation and Nvidia report in the shadow of Putin's threats
Are markets reacting to Putin's threats?
Geopolitical Noise vs. Hard Data: What is Really Happening in the Oil Market?
Meta’s share price surges on legal agreement, but there could be trouble ahead
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.