Economic calendar: Warsh's big week (13.07.2026)

The coming days will bring a great deal of information relevant to FOMC policymakers. By Friday, we may be much closer to determining whether the committee will consider the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as 29 July.

Naturally, the main focus will be on the semi-annual report by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh before the US Congress.

🗓️ Schedule

We start on Tuesday.

The entire event is generally preceded by the publication of a statement from the Federal Reserve (approx. 1:30 PM).

The reading of this statement promptly at 3:00 PM marks the beginning of the main part of the hearing.

This is followed by the section dedicated to questions from House of Representatives members.

A day later, at the same time (Wednesday, 3:00 PM), the Fed Chair will appear before the Senate.

It is worth noting that on Tuesday at 1:30 PM, perhaps the most important data of the month will be published – US CPI inflation for June. A day later, PPI inflation data will be released, followed by retail sales on Thursday and industrial production on Friday.

This means that by the end of the week, the data will outline a relatively complete picture of the US economy.

🌏 Key macroeconomic publications

However, we start the week calmly. There will be few macroeconomic readings today, and the focus will be more on speeches, including those from Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.

Monday

New Zealand

The services PMI rose in June to its highest level this year. Particular optimism is visible in new orders (53). Sales, inventories, and employment all remained in negative territory.

📆 Macroeconomic calendar

Monday

USA: FOMC member speech. Christopher Waller Time: 5:30 PM



Tuesday

Australia: NAB Business Confidence Index (June) Time: 2:30 AM Previous: -14

Japan: Industrial Production (May) Time: 5:30 AM Consensus: +0.5% m/m Previous: +0.5% m/m

Switzerland: PPI Inflation (June) Time: 7:30 AM Previous: -1.8%



🗂️ Company earnings releases

Earnings season begins! Tomorrow, we can expect reports from the largest companies:

BitMine Immersion Technologies ($ BMNR.US ) – after market close (AMC)

Richtech Robotics ($ RR.US ) – after market close (AMC)

American Resources Corporation ($ AREC.US ) – after market close (AMC)

3 markets to watch