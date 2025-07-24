Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic Calendar - Will the ECB Spring a Surprise?

07:12 24 July 2025

Today's macroeconomic calendar is rather extensive. Already during the Asian trading session, we received solid PMI readings from Australia and a decline in Japan's PMI below 50 points. The European session will be dictated by preliminary PMI index readings. Nevertheless, the key highlight of today's session is the ECB's decision. Expectations point to interest rates being held, but in a period of uncertainty, an indication that this is not the end of rate cuts cannot be ruled out. In the afternoon, we will see preliminary PMI indices from the US, real estate data, and natural gas inventories.

It is also worth remembering that the US earnings season is ongoing. Today, attention is primarily drawn to Intel, but we will also see results from companies such as Honeywell, Blackstone, and Nasdaq.

Macro Calendar (all times BST):

  • 08:15 France - Preliminary Services PMI for July (Forecast: 49.6; Previous: 49.6)

  • 08:15 France - Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for July (Forecast: 48.4; Previous: 48.1)

  • 08:30 Germany - Preliminary Services PMI for July (Forecast: 50; Previous: 49.7)

  • 08:30 Germany - Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for July (Forecast: 49.3; Previous: 49)

  • 09:00 Eurozone - Preliminary Services PMI for July (Forecast: 50.8; Previous: 50.5)

  • 09:00 Eurozone - Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for July (Forecast: 49.8; Previous: 49.5)

  • 09:30 UK - Preliminary Services PMI for July (Forecast: 52.9; Previous: 52.8)

  • 09:30 UK - Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for July (Forecast: 48; Previous: 47.7)

  • 12:00 Turkey - Interest Rate Decision (Forecast: 43.5%; Previous: 46.0%)

  • 13:15 Eurozone - Interest Rate Decision - Deposit Facility Rate (Forecast: 2.0%; Previous: 2.0%)

  • 13:30 Canada - Retail Sales for May (Forecast: -1.0% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • 13:45 Eurozone - Press Conference following Decision

  • 14:45 USA - Preliminary Services PMI for July (Forecast: 53; Previous: 52.9)

  • 14:45 USA - Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for July (Forecast: 52.5; Previous: 52.9)

  • 15:00 USA - New Home Sales for June (Forecast: 651k; Previous: 623k)

  • 15:30 USA - Natural Gas Storage Change (Forecast: 28 bcf; Previous: 46 bcf)

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.07.2025
13:33

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after durable goods order data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June: Durable Goods Orders: actual -9.3% MoM; forecast -10.4% MoM; previous 16.5%...

 13:15

📉Gold Dips Nearly 1%

Gold prices are experiencing their third consecutive session of declines, marking what could be the longest losing streak since late April/early May. The...

 11:51

DE40: European investors get cautious as earnings expose tariff risks 📉

European equities edge lower on Friday, as investor caution builds ahead of the final weekend before EU-US trade negotiations conclude. The EU50 dips 0.2%,...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app